THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
While the greatest risk for severe weather will reside to the south of New England going into this evening, a strong or severe storm with damaging winds is possible in Connecticut. The other concern is locally torrential downpours and lightning. A cold front will bring an end to the showers later tonight, and a drier northwesterly flow will develop before dawn. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and 60s by morning. When you step out the door in the morning, you’ll notice the difference!
FRIDAY…
This week will end on a pleasant note! A strong northwesterly breeze will usher much drier air into the state, and dew points will drop into the 40s and 50s. Gusts to 30 mph or higher are quite possible. There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the morning, then the sky will trend brighter with fewer clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The mercury with then dip solidly into the 50s tomorrow night, but some 40s are likely in the normally cooler locations. That means we can look forward to great sleeping weather!
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday, the last day of July, is shaping up to be an ideal day for all outdoor activities. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will range from 75-80. The humidity will remain quite low and there will be a nice breeze as well. The word that comes to mind is refreshing!
Saturday night will be pleasant as well. Lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy.
Another cold front will move into New England on Sunday, August 1st. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until the late afternoon or evening. Most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies, and highs near 80, give or take a few degrees.
The last time we had a dry, sunny weekend (Saturday & Sunday) was over the first weekend of June (the 5th and 6th).
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny and pleasant with lows 55-60, and highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny as well. We are forecasting lows in the 50s, and highs near 80.
Temperatures won’t return to normal levels until Wednesday and Thursday. We are forecasting highs in the low to mid 80s both days. The normal, or average, high for early August is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
We’ll be keeping an eye on a frontal boundary to the south of New England next week. At some point, a wave of low pressure could develop on the front. If that happens, rain could sneak into Southern New England. There is also a chance the rain shield will remain to the south of New England. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
