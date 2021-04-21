THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING will expire statewide at 6:00 pm this evening. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Hartford, Tolland, Windham, and interior portions of Fairfield and New Haven Counties from late tonight through early tomorrow morning.
A cold front will quickly move away to the east of New England this evening. In its wake, a strong northwest wind will usher much colder air into the state. After a day with highs in the 60s, temperatures will fall back through the 40s and 30s this evening. At the same time, a northwest wind will gust to 30-45 mph. The threat of severe weather will end by early evening, and any lingering showers will end before the evening is over. There may be a little snow in the Northwest Hills.
Later tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and 30s. Wind chills will be in the upper teens and 20s!
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow is Earth Day! While it is April 22nd, it is going to feel more like March 22nd! Highs will only be near 50 degrees! In many parts of the state, temperatures won’t rise out the 40s. Plus, a northwest wind will gust to 40 mph or higher, which may reach wind advisory criteria. Strong late April sunshine will battle with cold air aloft, and the result will be a mix of clouds and sunshine.
The sky will become mainly clear tomorrow night. It is going to be a breezy, chilly night with lows mostly in the 30s.
FRIDAY…
The unseasonably chilly weather won’t last long. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday afternoon. A strong westerly breeze will gust to 30 mph or higher. Otherwise, it’ll be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Friday night will be clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be near 40.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
Saturday will be an awesome day for outdoor activities! Strong spring sunshine will send temperatures rising to 65-70 away from the coast. There will be a west to southwesterly breeze, but it won’t be too strong.
The second half of the weekend will be rainy and cooler thanks to a coastal storm that will track close to Southern New England. In fact, the storm center could pass near Cape Cod Sunday evening. A strong northerly breeze will develop over Connecticut, and high temperatures will be held to the 50s.
Rain will end Sunday night, and lows will range from 40-45.
NEXT WEEK…
A beautiful stretch of weather will begin Monday. Plus, temperatures are going to rise in a big way! Monday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s away from the coast. It will feel more like June!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
