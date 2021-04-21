NOON HOUR UPDATE...
***A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for interior portions of Fairfield and New Haven Counties tonight***
***The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of the state in a risk category for strong storms from this afternoon through early evening***
We’ll see spotty showers and downpours through early afternoon, otherwise a mostly cloudy sky. Temps won’t be *as* warm as yesterday, but still mild for mid-April (60-65). Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, those that develop could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning also a gusty/damaging wind. The timing for CT is from 2 to 7pm (from west to east).
As a cold front moves through, the wind switches to the northwest and sends colder air into the state. By this evening, temperatures will go from the 40s into the 30s. Tomorrow will be a chilly, windy day… wind chill to start Thursday: 15-25! Then expect gusts 40+ mph, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temps may not hit 50 in some towns!
Friday, we’ll end the week on a dry and milder note. While breezy, it won’t be *as* windy… temps rebound to near 60.
The weekend forecast remains unchanged: Saturday is the pick of the 2-day period, mostly sunny 65-70. Sunday, rain is likely and temps won’t make it out of the 50s.
Next week starts off on a quiet note, with a warming trend… temps head back to near/above 70 by midweek.
Mark
-----------------------------------
TODAY & TOMORROW…
A storm system will move into New England today, and it will drag a cold front across Connecticut this afternoon and early evening. There's a chance for a few showers this morning, but showers are more likely during the afternoon and early evening. Some showers will produce heavy downpours, lightning and thunder. In advance of the cold front, a strong south-southwest wind could gust to 35-45 mph this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of the state in the "slight risk category" for strong to damaging wind gusts from any thunderstorms that form.
The wind will switch to the northwest in the wake of the cold front by this evening, and that’s when temperatures will plummet. They’ll drop into the 40s and 30s during the evening, then bottom out in the upper 20s and 30s by dawn tomorrow! While showers will exit the state later this evening, there may be a couple of flurries or snow showers in the Hills.
Tomorrow will be windy and chilly with highs only in the 40s and lower 50s. It will feel more like March again! A brisk west-northwest wind will gust to 40 mph or higher, and that will certainly make it feel even colder. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine.
The sky will become mainly clear tomorrow night. It is going to be another chilly night with lows mostly in the 30s.
FRIDAY…
The unseasonably chilly weather won’t last long. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday afternoon. It’ll be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies, and a dry west-northwest wind.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
Saturday will be an awesome day for outdoor activities! Strong late April sunshine will send temperatures rising to 65-70 away from the coast. There will be a breeze, but it won’t be too strong.
The second half of the weekend will be rainy and cooler thanks to a coastal storm that will track close to Southern New England. In fact, the storm center could pass right over Cape Cod Sunday evening. A strong northerly breeze will develop over Connecticut, and high temperatures will likely be held to the 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The storm will end Sunday night and next week will be off to a great start. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs should be in the low to middle 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.