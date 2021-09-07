THIS EVENING & TONIGHT...
It is shaping up to be a nice evening with a partly cloudy to clear sky and low humidity! Temperatures will fall through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 57-65. Patchy fog may form after midnight.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. Ahead of it, there will be a strengthening southerly flow of warmer, more humid air. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s away from the coast. Dew points will likely rise well into the 60s. Most of the day will be partly sunny, but a few isolated showers could drift across Connecticut during the afternoon.
There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night. That’s when the cold front will move across the state. Some storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours and gusty winds. Much of Connecticut is in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds. While the storms will arrive after nightfall when instability is decreasing, strong winds aloft could sustain the storms as they move across western and central portions of the state. There is also some concern for flash flooding since streams and rivers are running high after recent rounds of heavy rain. It’ll be a mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s.
The cold front will drift away to the east of Connecticut on Thursday, but this will be a slow process. Therefore, we can expect mostly cloudy skies and some lingering showers, especially during the morning. Since sunshine will be limited, temperatures will probably peak in the 70s.
Drier air will take over Thursday night. The sky will become clear, and temperatures will dip into the 50s by morning.
FRIDAY…
It is shaping up to be a beautiful Friday with mostly sunny skies, a dry northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 70s!
High pressure will move into New England Friday night and conditions will be ideal for plenty of cooling. The combination of clear skies, dry air, and light winds will allow temperatures to bottom out in the 40s and 50s!
Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry will pass well offshore of New England on Friday. It will have no impact on our weather in Connecticut. However, there will be large swells in addition to dangerous surf and rip currents along the ocean facing beaches of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The impact on the New England Coast will begin tomorrow, and it will peak of Friday. Conditions will improve over the upcoming weekend.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be an ideal day for outdoor activities! Thanks to high pressure, the sky will be sunny. After a very cool morning, temperatures will reach the upper 70s during the afternoon. Plus, the humidity will remain low.
A cold front will move into Northern New England on Sunday. That’s where there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Here in Connecticut, we could squeeze in a dry day. However, a southwesterly flow will send temperatures rising well into the 80s away from the coast! The humidity will be on the rise too. It will feel more like mid-summer again!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be warm and humid as well. Highs will be in the 80s. The cold front will move southward into Connecticut during the afternoon, and that means there will be the potential for showers and strong thunderstorms.
The front will move south of New England Monday night and Tuesday, and high pressure will build southward from Eastern Canada. Therefore, cooler and much drier air will settle into the Connecticut. Tuesday should be mostly sunny and refreshing with highs in the low to middle 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
--------------------------------------
IDA/FLOODING UPDATE...
The remnants of once Hurricane Ida brought an excessive, record amount of rain that led to widespread flooding. The scope was large, from basement flooding to poor drainage/low-lying areas. Area rivers have also reached and exceeded their banks. Generally, communities across CT picked up at least 3 to 5” of rain, with some areas along the shoreline and across Fairfield County reaching and exceeding 8 inches! While there were numerous tornado warnings in the Northeast (including Southern New England), the Nutmeg State escaped with none.
Here are some of the top 24 hour rain totals:
Ansonia: 8.72"
Uncasville: 8.58"
Stamford: 8.01"
Norwich: 7.51"
Old Lyme: 7.50"
East Lyme: 7.36"
This substantial amount of rain came atop an already saturated ground from Fred and Henri. We are coming off the 4th wettest August on record and the 3rd wettest meteorological summer (June, July, August).
It should go without saying, but if you see a flooded road, do not cross it! Turn around and find an alternate route. 6" of rapidly moving water could carry a person away. 12" of rapidly moving water could carry a car away, and 18-24" of rapidly moving water could carry and van or a SUV away!
----------------------------------
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, September 7th, there have been 24 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and 8 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90-degree days in a year)!
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
