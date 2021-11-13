THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A strong low pressure system is forming over Connecticut. Storms have erupted along a cold front which will exit the state by 7 PM. This is also when our severe thunderstorm watch comes to an end. We’re seeing widespread heavy rain and small hail. The strongest winds were in Litchfield County. More severe warned storms could form in the state. The risk of strong storms is decreasing with each minute. It looks like the best parameters for a tornado or damaging winds is to the south of us.
SUNDAY…
Sunday will be a quieter day, although the air will be a bit chilly. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon.
Showers will develop late Sunday night as a storm begins to develop near the coast of New England. Wet snow will mix in over the higher elevations. Lows will be in the 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
The coastal storm will intensify on Monday as it moves rapidly northward toward Nova Scotia. This is not going to be a big storm for Connecticut. Still the sky will be mostly cloudy and there will be the chance for rain showers. Wet snow may fall over the higher elevations. Highs will range from 45-50, and there will be a stiff northwesterly wind.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs will be mostly in the 40s, but temperatures will peak near 50 degrees close to the coast.
A warm front will move into the state by Wednesday morning with plenty of clouds and perhaps a light rain or snow shower. The sky should become partly sunny during the afternoon, and temperatures will rise into the 50s.
Another cold front comes on Thursday bringing rain and winds. Isolated showers will continue into Friday morning. Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful start to the weekend with highs in the 50s!
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
