THE LAST WEEK OF JULY..
This morning has featured a good amount of fog, in some areas dense with 1/4 mile visibility or less. Dewpoints are in the muggy even oppressive category, so the air has a humid feel. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s already by 7AM.
As that fog burns off, clouds will break away to sunshine and a good amount especially for this afternoon! A northwesterly wind will usher in that drier air. PLUS- dewpoints will drop this afternoon giving us a much more comfortable and pleasant feel outside. However it will feel hot out there and skies may be hazy with some smoke still drifting over our area from the western wildfires. Highs will be around/at 90 degrees inland in Hartford and mid-80s around the cool spot in the SE corner.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s/ near 70. There could be a spot shower in the western part of CT.
Tomorrow, we stay mostly sunny and dry and in the morning with lower dewpoints! Highs will be a tad warmer, 91 for inland and 88 along the shore. In the afternoon, we have potential to see spot showers or an isolated thunderstorm but models are forecasting that to come later and later into the evening ahead of a cold front.
Wednesday looks like a mix of sun and clouds, while Thursday remains unsettled with a chance of storms/showers moving through the afternoon and some showers may linger into Friday morning. High temperatures remain slightly below average in the low 80s.
THE WEEKEND…
There is still a possibility we could be dry for both days of next weekend! However, the GFS now shows the chance of some light rain showers for Sunday's forecast but the European model keeps us dry. Saturday and Sunday will both remain in the 80s, and humidity will seems like it will make a comeback for Saturday.
The last time we had a dry weekend (Saturday & Sunday) was over the last weekend of June (the 26th and 27th). Hopefully the outlook holds, and we can enjoy a rain-free period for the last weekend of July!
----------------------------------------
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rain on 17 of the 23 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.87” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and they date back to 1905). If an additional 1.38” falls over the next 6 days, the month would go into the books as the wettest July on record!
SOMERS TORNADO…
Sunday evening a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
