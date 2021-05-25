THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After reaching the mid-70s across inland CT and from the upper 60s to lower 70s at the shoreline, temperatures this evening drop into the 60s. Unlike past nights, they’ll remain steady in 60 to 65-degree range in many communities. So, for your Wednesday morning, it will be much milder compared to recent mornings.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
With high pressure offshore and a storm system to our west, a southwesterly flow will pump in noticeably warmer, muggier air for our Wednesday. In fact, it will feel more like summer again as temperatures peak 85-90 inland, 75-80 at the shoreline. Dew point values head well into the 60s. While our Hump Day starts dry and will feature a partly sunny sky, there’s a chance for evening thunderstorms as a cold front advances in our direction. Those that develop could be strong to severe, with a gusty wind and small hail being the primary concerns (in addition to lightning). An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in the region (however, the greatest risk is to our northwest).
Behind the cold front, Thursday will be warm but pleasant as drier air works into the state on a northwesterly wind. Any lingering clouds give way to sunshine, highs should reach between 80 and 85 (still 5 to 10 degrees above average).
Another storm system arrives, with its center passing to the south of CT, as we close out the week. A beneficial rain becomes likely by the Friday evening commute… good news, just poor timing, given the growing deficits we have across the state.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
The Holiday Day Weekend still appears to feature an unsettled and cool start, then trend drier and milder. Saturday there could be lingering, isolated showers (but it won’t be a washout); otherwise, we’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temps will be unseasonably cool, in the 60s, thanks to a northeasterly flow. Sunday expect a mix of sun and clouds, there’s just the slightest chance for a shower. Temperatures will peak near 70. Then Memorial Day Monday looks partly to mostly sunny, near 75 inland/70 at the shoreline.
NEXT WEEK…
Right now, Tuesday appears dry and even warmer with temperatures running several degrees above average for early June!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
"Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved"
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
