THIS EVENING & TONGHT…
An area of high pressure will slowly move into New England tonight, and that means we can expect improving weather conditions. The sky will become partly cloudy to clear as the drier air moves in. It is going to be a pleasant evening for early August with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will range from 57-65.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND...
Our streak of cooler than normal weather has now lasted more than a week! The last time we had a warmer than normal day was on July 27th when the high was 91 degrees at Bradley International Airport. However, summer is going to make a strong comeback starting tomorrow! With high pressure in place, the sky will be mostly sunny. The strong early August sun will send temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. However, the humidity will remain in the comfortable range. Friday night will be mainly clear and pleasant with lows in the 60s.
Saturday won’t be as bright and tomorrow, but there will be some partial sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s away from the coast, and the air will turn a little more humid. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 60s.
A backdoor cold front could stir up a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. However, most of the day will be partly sunny and dry. Before the front arrives, temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s on again. Plus, the air will be moderately humid.
Cooler air will overspread the state Sunday night, and temperatures should dip to 60-65 by dawn Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes, an east to southeasterly flow will result in cooler weather on Monday. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, and shower is possible.
The flow will become southerly by Tuesday afternoon and that’s when temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise. In fact, Tuesday could be the beginning of this year’s 3rd heat wave! Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday will be even hotter with highs potentially in the mid-90s. Friday will be hot and humid as well. At this point, we are forecasting a 4-day heat wave, and it could last even longer!
Precipitation next week will be limited to scattered showers and thunderstorms that will pop up during the heat of the afternoon. The one day that may be completely dry is Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 5th, there have been 16 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, none in August. Through the 5th of August last year, there were 29 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
