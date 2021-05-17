THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
As expected, isolated thunderstorms developed during the afternoon hours; however, they’ll diminish as we head toward sunset.
After temperatures today peaked in the mid to upper 70s inland, and into the mid-70s at the shoreline, they’ll drop into the 60s this evening. Overnight, under a clear to partly cloudy sky, temps should bottom out between 50 and 55. Areas of patchy fog could develop toward daybreak.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow is essentially dry (perhaps an isolated shower/sprinkle), with temperatures peaking a couple degrees higher than today: near/above 80 inland, mid-70s at the shoreline. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine through midweek and temperatures continue to go up. Wednesday, they should pop into the mid-80s and by Thursday possibly reach 85-90 away from the Sound. While quite warm, we won’t be in record territory (record highs are in the 90s). Furthermore, the humidity should remain at comfortable levels. So, if you enjoy summer warmth, the coming days are for you! At area beaches, we’re forecasting highs in the 70s to near 80 with afternoon sea breezes through the end of the week.
As we close out the week, there’s a chance for a late day, isolated shower/storm Friday.
THE WEEKEND…
When it comes to the weekend, there is a some uncertainty surrounding chances for rain, also how warm it could get both Saturday and Sunday. Right now, we’re calling for a chance for showers Saturday, perhaps an isolated storm. Then, we’re going optimistically dry for Sunday.
How much sun we see will dictate how warm it gets. With a partly to mostly cloudy sky and chance for rain, temperatures Saturday may be held into the 70s (if we see more sunshine, they’ll likely go into the 80s). Then Sunday, highs should reach 80-85.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, as of now, looks dry and mild with highs near 80.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
