FRIDAY RECAP…
Temperatures reached 85-90 in many parts of the state this afternoon. The official high at Bradley International Airport was 90 degrees. It was the first warmer than normal day this month, and the first warmer than normal day since July 27th when the high was 91 degrees at Bradley International Airport! At least the humidity was tolerable with dew points dipping into the 50s and lower 60s in many locations this afternoon.
THIS EVENING & TONGHT…
It is shaping up to be a pleasant Friday evening with temperatures dropping back through the 80s then into the 70s. It’ll be seasonably mild overnight with lows in the 60s. The sky will be partly cloudy and patchy fog may form toward dawn.
A WARM AUGUST WEEKEND...
Tomorrow will be partly sunny and very warm. Like today, highs will range from 85-90, and the humidity will be moderate with dew points in the 60s. There will be a slight chance for a shower over Northern Connecticut during the afternoon.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s, and areas of fog may form
A backdoor cold front will stir up a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. However, most of the day will be partly sunny and dry. Before the front arrives, temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. Plus, the air will be moderately humid with dew points in the 60s.
Slightly cooler air will overspread the state Sunday night, and temperatures should dip into the low and mid-60s by dawn Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes, an east to southeasterly flow will result in seasonably warm weather on Monday. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s. The sky will be partly sunny. Overall, a very pleasant start to the week.
The flow will become southerly by Tuesday afternoon and that’s when temperatures and humidity levels will be on the rise. In fact, Tuesday could be the beginning of this year’s 3rd heat wave! Temperatures are expected to rise close to 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be even hotter with highs 90-95. At this point, we are forecasting a 4-day heat wave, and it could last even longer! The heat index (what you feel) could reach 95-100 during the middle and end of the week.
Precipitation next week will be limited to scattered showers and thunderstorms that will pop up during the heat of the afternoon. The 2 days that could be completely rain-free are Monday and Tuesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 6th, there have now been 17 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 1 day in August. Through the 6th of August last year, there were 29 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
