Today will be a mix of clouds, some sunshine and very warm. We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s/ near 70 and highs today will near 90 degrees in the Hartford area. It will be humid and hazy at times with an *Air Quality Alert* for southern areas of coastal counties and all of Middlesex county. Mid level and high level clouds will allow some sunshine to peak through and that will make for a great beach/ pool day. There is a chance for an isolated spot shower in the afternoon but for the most part we stay dry.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s/ low 70s.
Tomorrow looks like it could be unsettled. As an area of low pressure builds to our south, some of the latest model guidance is forecasting moisture to move into our area and some showers are possible through the morning and more potential showers through the afternoon with a backdoor cold front moving through. Some models show us staying mostly dry. Besides that, we are expecting to see mostly cloud cover and occasional sunshine. High temperatures will drop slightly into the mid- upper 80s for tomorrow.
Slightly cooler air will work it's way into the forecast for Monday. It will be a nice start to the week ahead and the most seasonal day of the week thus far! Our high temperatures will range from 80-86 and our normal high around this time of the year is 85 degrees. We should see a mix of sun and clouds.
Tuesday kicks off the start of some more hot & humid weather! A southerly flow will usher in that heat and high temperatures will be near 90 degrees inland. There looks to be a very slight chance of an isolated shower/ storm in the afternoon.
Summertime heat is definitely here to stay for a while. Temperatures will be sizzling Wednesday to Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. With the heat index it could feel close to 100 degrees! Plus, there is more potential for rain and storms with instability and moisture in the atmosphere and a chance everyday until the end of the workweek.
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
Through today, August 6th, there have now been 17 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 1 day in August. Through the 6th of August last year, there were 29 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
