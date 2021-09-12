TODAY…
A much warmer start today for many areas across our state! As of 7AM, temperatures are in the 60s and 70s- that's up anywhere from 5 to 18 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago! Dewpoints are mostly still pleasant and maybe a little muggy in the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies are mostly clear, but we might see a little haze drifting through our area from the western wildfires. However skies are sunny and clouds will increase as the day goes on. A southwesterly breeze throughout the day will usher in a more humid air mass for this afternoon. Highs will be anywhere from the upper 70s along some shoreline spots to the mid-80s inland, but with the humidity, it will feel warmer.
There is still a high surf advisory for coastline areas of Rhode Island and the Cape, however we should still watch for any dangerous surf or rip currents along our shoreline here in CT.
Late tonight into early Monday morning we have a risk for isolated storms and some could even be strong to severe. It looks like timing has been pushed towards the early Monday morning hours-- anywhere from 3am to 6am. Of course, that could change! Most of Connecticut is in the marginal risk for severe storms- with the greatest potential impacts being heavy but brief rainfall, some gusty- potentially even damaging winds. A lot of the models forecast most of the heaviest storms staying to the north of us.
NEXT WEEK…
After clouds push to the east early Monday morning, skies will be clear and sunny. Humidity will drop down towards the afternoon and Monday will be a nice day! Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies, and there is another chance of a shower towards the late evening, if we do see any rain at all. Throughout much of the day, we will stay completely dry. Temperatures will be near/at 80 degrees. As moisture moves in for Wednesday, the humidity increases once again and we are tracking the potential for more storms and showers to roll through along with a front. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
There is a chance of some showers Thursday and Friday but both days will also see some sunshine. For now, we are forecasting mostly dry conditions with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. Unsettled weather could continue heading into the weekend. Stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms early yesterday morning, and they determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
