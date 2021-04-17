FRIDAY RECAP…
The storm that has been impacting Connecticut since yesterday has already produced impressive rainfall and snowfall totals! Most of the state received 1-3” of rain, which was greatly needed. One of the highest rainfall totals was 2.41” in West Haven. The Northeast Hills of Connecticut hit the jackpot when it comes to snowfall. Union received 7.5” of heavy, wet snow. We also received a video showing a foot of snow in Staffordville at the 3rd highest elevation east of the Connecticut River! Other snowfall totals include; Norfolk 4.6”, Storrs 3.0”, Goshen 2.8”, and Manchester 1.0”.
TONIGHT…
The stacked low-pressure system will finally pick up some momentum and drift out to sea. We may see some breaks in the cloud cover tonight. Radiational cooling will be at a minimum, so temperatures will bottom out at 32 in the hills and in the lower 40s elsewhere. Winds should remain mostly calm.
SUNDAY…
Lingering instability and some sunbreaks will give us a shot at some spot showers Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will get closer to average. Expect more clouds than sun. It won’t the best day of the week, but certainly the calm winds are something to enjoy.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday brings a slightly higher chance of afternoon showers along with slightly more sunshine. Temperatures will break the 60s statewide. Combined with some sun, this will be a solid spring day! Conditions get even nicer on Tuesday with above average temperatures. We’ll see a few spots reach 70. This will be the first of several breezy days.
A cold front arrives sometime on Wednesday, most likely in the afternoon or evening. This will give us a soaking rain. Showers will linger into the early morning hours of Thursday. Unlike the last storm, this will depart in an orderly fashion. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s on Thursday with a pesky breeze. Temperatures will climb back to the 60s on Friday and into the upcoming weekend.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
