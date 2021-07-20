SOMERS TORNADO…
Sunday evening a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
Smoke and haze moving across our area from wildfires in the west is giving our sky in some areas a smoky appearance. Temperatures are already in the 80s and 70s and dewpoints are oppressive some areas in the 70s. We will see how much that smoke affects our sunlight expected to filter in!
Today will feel more like summertime! Temperatures will be between 85- 89 degrees but with the heat index- some temperatures will FEEL like they are in the low 90s. If we do get to 90 degrees today at Bradley Airport, that will be the 5th day this month we will be at 90 degrees or more! The sun will shine through most of the day, however this afternoon/ evening a weak disturbance with a chance for some isolated showers and even a couple storms could pass through. The NW has the greatest chance of seeing any of those storms.
We also have an AIR QUALITY ALERT until 11 PM tonight for Southern Fairfield, New Haven and New London counties.
Tonight, there is potential to see some more isolated storms through the overnight hours. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid- upper 60s.
Tomorrow we start out with a mix of sun and clouds- but that quickly changes into the afternoon as a cold front approaches. We are expecting rain, some storms and the chance for even strong to severe storms, as we are in the marginal risk. There is continued concern for flooding after all of the rain from this weekend. Muggy conditions continue and temperatures will be in the 80s.
After the front passes through we are in the clear for nice weather for the next couple of days! Overall, a refreshing & comfortable forecast for Thursday as humidity drops with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the low 80s for Thursday and Friday, Friday will feature more of a mix of sun and clouds. We have the chance to see a stray shower on Friday.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday looks like a fantastic day! Abundant sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s. As a warm front lifts heading into Sunday, unsettled weather is expected but also warmer temperatures and humidity returns.
----------------------------------------
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
