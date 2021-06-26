THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A few showers and sprinkles won’t last much longer. The clouds will stick around, but we essentially done with rain chances until Monday.
Another push of warm air over the ocean will result in morning clouds and patchy fog along the shoreline. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer tonight with our dew points locked at 70 for the time being.
NEXT WEEK
The cloud cover has helped us manage the high humidity, but we will not be so lucky on Sunday. Skies will eventually break into the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to about 90 degrees. There does not appear to be any rain chance, although we could see some sprinkles in the Northwest Hills.
The high inches farther east allow for a slight chance of thunderstorms on Monday. This will likely be our sunniest day of the week. Thunderstorms will be most likely west of I-91.
Morning lows will start in the lower 70s on Tuesday and temperatures will easily break the 90s again. We’re expecting widespread heat indices above 100. The odds of rain and thunder are higher. The weather will be almost identical on Wednesday, but the heat will back off as the high drifts farther away.
We finally get some upper level dynamics to support organized thunderstorm activity on Thursday and Friday. Both days could produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. The pattern will change and temperatures will drop significantly, back to average, on Friday.
Presumably, this sets the stage for slightly below average temperatures and potentially active weather for the Independence Day Weekend. There won’t be a heatwave. That’s for sure.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
