TODAY...
We're starting out the day in the single digits in many towns this morning. Brrr. But it's shaping up to be a decent winter day, despite some colder than normal high temperatures. High pressure will center over Connecticut in the morning. We’ll have plenty of sun and calm winds to start things off. As the high moves east, it will drag some clouds and a breeze into the state. But the winds won't be as strong as they were yesterday.
EARLY WEEK…
Overnight we'll increase the clouds. A coastal low will climb up the coast on Monday. Initially, a burst of snow and or a wintry may occur. Any icy precipitation should be short-lived as temperatures climb above freezing as the day progresses, but inland areas may see a quick half an inch of snow before the transition to rain occurs. It’ll be milder in the afternoon with mainly rain showers. The rain will end Tuesday morning, and skies will become party sunny with highs in the upper 30's. Wednesday will be a pleasant winter day with party sunny skies.
LATE WEEK…
A push of warmer air on Thursday may bring an isolated shower, otherwise party sunny and a bit milder. Highs should break the 40s. Friday will be another cool day with highs near 40.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis, Melissa Cole
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
