THE WEEKEND…
It is a cold start out there this Saturday-- if you're heading out the door, bundle up! Temperatures are in the 30s, but with a gusty NW wind 8-15 MPH- it feels like it's in the 20s and even the teens in Northern spots.
Today won't be too much better as far as the chilly weather goes. We will see plenty of sunshine but the wind will not slow down through much of today until later this afternoon and tonight. Highs will be in the 40s and upper 30s in northern areas, but with winds gusting up to 30 MPH and more in some areas- it will feel like it's in the 20s and teens.
Cloud cover increases on Sunday, but we could also see some snow showers through the day- otherwise it will be another cold day but with more clouds. Highs will be near 40. As we head towards the evening, we could see some more snow from a coastal low pressure system brushing us with some showers. If the low can deepen, it will pull ocean air could help us get some widespread snow. Odds are that the dry air will be tough to overcome. Either way, if we do see any snow it will be light. We may see some snow showers Monday morning-- otherwise it will be another cold day with some sun peeking out in the afternoon.
MID- LATE WEEK…
Colder air continues to move through- but by the end of the week temperatures will feel more seasonal! Our normal high temperature for late November usually settles in the mid-upper 40s but on Tuesday we will continue our trend of temperatures topping out in the low 40s. However, we stay dry through much of the week and will see a decent amount of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday will be better and in the mid-40s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Thursday could feature some rain showers and even a little bit of a mix in some northern spots. Highs will be in the low 40s. But Friday and Saturday both warm up a little and it looks like both days stay mostly dry!
Lorin Richardson
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.