BRUTALLY COLD 60 YEARS AGO…
It was in 1961, when we were in the middle of the coldest stretch of weather on record! On January 21st, the low was 13 below zero. On the 22nd, the coldest temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area was measured. It was 26 below zero! On the 23rd and 24th, the low both days was a record 19 below zero. We haven’t seen anything like that since!
TONIGHT & MONDAY…
High pressure is settling into the region. As pressure increases, winds will diminish through sunrise. Areas prone to the wind may get a gust at times, but overall, it’ll be a calm Monday. Considering the ample sunshine, Monday will be a gorgeous winter day with slightly above average temperatures.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
The latest long-range models are hinting at areas of moderate snow, but light snow remains the most likely outcome. Moisture will have a hard time getting pulled north. Even if it does, there won’t be enough time to saturate the atmosphere. There should be a dusting for most of the state by midnight on Tuesday. Scattered snow showers will continue into Wednesday morning. Snow showers may briefly be moderate in Northern or Western Connecticut. Pockets of one or two inches of snow is possible. An inch of snow will be a tall order for the Connecticut River Valley. We’ll be on the watch for brief episodes of freezing rain near the coast.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The forecast is dry until potentially Thursday. The jet stream continues to block storm systems south of Connecticut. The next storm system will be a bomb cyclone near the Virginia coast and out to sea. An outlier scenario would bring some light snow or mixed precipitation to Connecticut’s coast. This outcome is unlikely and as of now mostly dry conditions are expected.
We will observe clouds from the system to our south dissipate on Friday. This mid-Atlantic storm will be so intense that winds will be elevated in New England on Thursday and Friday even though our shot at precipitation is very low.
WEEKEND…
Skies will remain clear on Saturday. Winds will be calmer. Models differ in the outcome on Sunday, but it looks like Saturday should be able to make up for the chilly and windy weekend we just had.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
-------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANUARY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
