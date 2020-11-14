THIS WEEKEND…
It's a foggy start for some. Pockets of dense fog are blanketing the CT river valley, and reducing the visibility. We will see the fog lift by about 9am this morning, and then today is looking good for all outdoor activities! High pressure will bring a mostly sunny sky, and a cool northwesterly breeze. After starting out in the 30s, afternoon highs will range from 48-54 with the coolest readings in the Litchfield Hills. The wind will rapidly diminish by evening.
Tonight will be clear and calm. These ideal cooling conditions will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s in many locations.
Unfortunately, the dry weather won’t last throughout the weekend. Clouds will take over on Sunday, and rain in advance of a cold front will overspread the state during the afternoon. The rain could become moderate to heavy at times. A strong southerly breeze will develop, and temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and 50s. Rain will linger into early Sunday evening, then the sky will become clear Sunday night after the front passes through. A northwesterly flow of drier air will develop, and lows will be in the 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
The cold front will long gone by Monday morning. Behind it, the week will start off on a bright note with a partly to mostly sunny sky. A strong westerly wind could gust to 30-40 mph, and it’ll be seasonably cool with highs in the lower 50s.
The air will turn colder Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s by daybreak Tuesday, and highs Tuesday afternoon will only be in the 40s. It will be windy too. While we’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine, there will be a chance for a passing rain or wet snow shower.
Wednesday looks to be unseasonably cold, feeling more like December! After bottoming out in the 20s in the morning, temperatures will only rebound to the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon (at least 10 degrees below average). The wind will make it feel even colder!
Thursday, after another cold start in the 20s, temperatures will only moderate slightly due to an increase in clouds cover. Highs should be in the low and middle 40s.
A rain or wet snow shower in possible Friday morning. Otherwise, the rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly milder with highs 50-55.
THE TROPICS…
The remnants of Eta will slip out to sea to the south and east of New England Tonight. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Theta is currently in the far Eastern Atlantic and is no threat to any landmass.
However, we now have a new tropical storm in the Caribbean Sea. It is Tropical Storm Iota, the 30th named storm in a record breaking season. Unfortunately, Iota could become a major Category 3 hurricane before striking the coast of Central America on Monday. It is forecast to strike the coast near the border of Nicaragua and Honduras.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, Melissa Cole
----------------------------------------------------
NOVEMBER’S RECORD WARMTH…
Records began to fall over the first full weekend of the month. On Saturday the 7th, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s again on Monday, but no records were tied or broken.
Tuesday, another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees. The previous record for November 10th was 76 degrees, which was set a long time ago, in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees also established a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
Despite plenty of clouds Wednesday, the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was a record breaking 72 degrees. The previous record for November 11th was 69 degrees, set in 1977. Bridgeport’s high of 66 degrees was not a record. The record remains 69 degrees, which was also set in 1977 and previously in 1949.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature reached the 70s on 7 consecutive days, and that is a November record! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
