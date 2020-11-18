NOON HOUR WEATHER UPDATE...
We’ll see a lot of sunshine today, but it will be unseasonably cold… the wind will only make it feel colder. This afternoon, temps peak in the mid to upper 30s but the wind will make it feel like the 20s. Tonight, under a clear sky with a diminishing wind, temperatures drop to near-record levels (teens inland/low 20s at the shore). See below for details on where the records currently stand. Then, a warming trend get underway tomorrow: Thursday, highs 45-50… Friday, highs 55-60!
The weekend still looks to feature dry weather. Morning lows will be in the 30s, afternoon highs in the 50s (Sunday should be a few degrees cooler than Saturday).
We’ll start next week mild with a chance for rain showers Monday, then cooler air arrives for Tuesday.
TRENDING COLDER & WINDY, BREIFLY…
This time last week, we were in a record stretch of 70° warmth. Currently, we’re trending colder! A cold front crossed the state yesterday, and behind it, we have a blast of winter like air. But luckily, it won't last long.
This morning we have temperatures in the 20's and 30's, but when you factor in the wind, that's gusting at times to 25mph, it feels much colder. Current wind chills are between 15 and 25! We can expect abundant sunshine throughout the day, but temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 30s --- well below the average high of 51. The wind will remain up, so even during the afternoon hours, it will feel more like the 20s.
The combination of a clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to bottom out in the teens in many outlying areas by Thursday morning. We are forecasting a low of 17 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. The record low for November 19th is 12 degrees, set in 1924. The record low for Bridgeport is 23 degrees, set in 2014.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
After a very cold morning Thursday, a strong southwesterly flow of milder air will develop, and that will send temperatures rising well into the 40s (50 degrees is not out of the realm of possibility in parts of the state). We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky as this warming trend commences.
Temperatures will continue to get warmer through the end of the week. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will rise through the 50s to near 60 degrees. That is an incredible turnaround, from lows in the teens Thursday morning to highs near 60 in less than 36 hours!
THE WEEKEND BEFORE THANKSGIVING…
It is going to be a mild weekend and rather quiet too. A backdoor cold front could knock temperatures down a little on Saturday, but we are still forecasting highs in the 50s. With regard to the sky condition, we’ll likely see a mix of sun and clouds.
A developing southerly flow will have temperatures on the rise again by Sunday. It is possible temperatures will reach or exceed 60 degrees away from the coast! This is possible if we see enough sunshine, but clouds may increase as we progress through the afternoon into the evening hours.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will pass through the state Monday and that means there will be a chance for [rain] showers. Temperatures will be near 50 early Monday morning. After the cold front moves by, a strong northwesterly breeze will develop. Temperatures are forecast to peak near 60 degrees, but the air will turn colder late Monday and Monday night. Then, Tuesday appear to be dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 40s.
Meteorologists Bruce DePrest & Mark Dixon
NOVEMBER’S RECORD WARMTH…
Records began to fall over the first full weekend of the month. On Saturday the 7th, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s again on Monday, but no records were tied or broken.
Tuesday, another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees. The previous record for November 10th was 76 degrees, which was set a long time ago, in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees also established a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
Despite plenty of clouds Wednesday, the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was a record breaking 72 degrees. The previous record for November 11th was 69 degrees, set in 1977. Bridgeport’s high of 66 degrees was not a record. The record remains 69 degrees, which was also set in 1977 and previously in 1949.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature reached the 70s on 7 consecutive days, and that is a November record! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
