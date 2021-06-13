A NICE SUNDAY..
A perfect and mostly clear morning this Sunday- prime conditions for beautiful sunrises across our state. We started off with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and mostly clear conditions. Weak high pressure is expected to keep us mostly dry for today.
Today will be seasonal with high temperatures near 80 degrees inland and in the 70s along the shoreline. We are right on the mark as our normal high temperature for June 13th is 79 degrees. In the afternoon, it is possible to see a spot shower pass through, but we stay mostly rain free. Definitely the winning day of the weekend!
Tonight, lows will be in the low- mid 60s. Overnight a warm front will pass through and bring some scattered showers/ storms with it- setting up for an unsettled Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
Clouds build into Monday and it overall looks like a cloudy and rainy day. Showers will be on and off through the day with occasional breaks. High temperatures only in the low- mid 70s. It is possible to see peeks of sunshine through the day. A cold front will move through later in the evening bringing with it some more showers and storms. Rain could be heavy at this point.
The front will be nearby on Tuesday. Therefore, a shower or thunderstorm will still be possible, but perhaps to a lesser degree. Highs should be near 80, give or take a few degrees. Tuesday afternoon into evening we could see a set up for more showers passing through.
Dry air moves in for Wednesday and high pressure keeps us nice and dry for the remainder of the workweek! Wednesday and Thursday will both be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s/ low 80s. They both will be perfect days to get outside.
Our dry pattern seems to continue for Friday with mostly sunny and partly sunny skies and inland temperatures in the low 80s. We could see clouds build through the afternoon, setting up for some possible showers on Saturday.
Lorin Richardson
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, but it is all over! At Bradley International Airport, the high was 92 Saturday, 94 Sunday, 95 Monday, 92 Tuesday, and 90 yesterday. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, Bridgeport had 2 records last weekend. The high of 86 on Saturday tied the record that was originally set on June 5, 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set on June 6, 2020.
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
