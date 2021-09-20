MONDAY & TUESDAY..
It's just a beautiful day to get outside today! High pressure is in control and outdoor activities are a go with an abundant amount of sunshine. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s through the afternoon.
Tomorrow morning some patchy fog may develop as southeast winds move into our area overnight. After that burns off through the morning, we have another spectacular day on tap! There is a slight chance for rain in the afternoon. Otherwise, conditions look good until moisture moves into our area on Wednesday.
MIDWEEK RAIN…
Higher humidity kicks in starting on Wednesday. As moisture moves into our area, the air will feel muggy and we have an increased chance of showers through the day- mainly in the afternoon to evening. Otherwise, we will see mostly clouds and some sun trying to peek through.
Thursday looks like a gloomy and wet day overall. You can expect showers and some rain and even some isolated thunderstorms are possible. This is all ahead of a cold front expected to slide through our state. The timing is still uncertain- but we are expecting that anywhere from late Thursday into the day on Friday.
After that clears up, Friday afternoon should give us a mix of sun and clouds! High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s and it will stay that way as we head towards the first official weekend of fall.
WEEKEND…
So far, next weekend looks nice but there is a chance of isolated showers for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be near average in the lower 70s.
Lorin Richardson
-----------------------------------
CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms that moved across the state early in the morning of Thursday, September 9th. They determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
