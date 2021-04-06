11 AM UPDATE...
It's another beautiful day! The sun is shining brightly, and temperatures are warming up quickly in response. As of 11am, it's 57 degrees in Hartford and New Haven, and 55 degrees in Norwich. The wind is still brisk- gusting out of the North over 20mph in some towns. Most recently, Waterbury recorded at gust of 23mph. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the lower to mid 60s both inland, and along the shoreline, thanks to that northly breeze.
Hope you can get outside and enjoy it today! But keep in mind, our fire danger is still high due to the dry conditions and breezes, so be safe with your outdoor activities.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
The rest of this week will be dry and mild, as temperatures remain above normal. While that is a wonderful news, we do some rain. Since the beginning of the Meteorological Spring (March 1st), there has only been 2.57” of rain in the Greater Hartford Area. The deficit has grown to 1.68”. It is a similar story for Bridgeport. Total rainfall since March 1st is 3.09”, and the deficit has grown to 1.67”. The fire danger is high, and that's not about to change. As of last week, much of Eastern Connecticut was considered abnormally dry according to the Drought Monitor. We’ll get an update this week, and it’ll be interesting to see where we stand now.
Today will be another beautiful day. Sunshine will mix with some patchy clouds during the afternoon, especially over Eastern Connecticut. There will still be a northwesterly breeze, but it shouldn’t be as strong as it was yesterday. Highs will range from 60-65. The normal, or average, high for March 6th is 56 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will likely feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the 60s. Thursday should be the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 60s! Early morning lows will be in the 30s Wednesday, then 40-45 Thursday and Friday.
THE WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK…
This is where our confidence in the forecast decreases, but there may be a chance for a beneficial rainfall. For now, we are keeping Saturday dry and mild with highs in the 60s. However, a few showers can’t be completely ruled out. There may be a better chance for rain Sunday afternoon or evening, and we could receive more rain Sunday night and Monday. However, this is far from certain. It all depends on the track of a coastal storm and how long it will stick around. Temperatures should trend downward again with highs in the 50s Sunday and Monday. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week as we get new information coming into the Early Warning Forecast Center!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
