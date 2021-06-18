NOON UPDATE...
Another beauty of a day! We're still seeing wall to wall sunshine, but the sky won't be quite as bright during the afternoon. We will see clouds increase throughout the afternoon and evening. But the clouds won't inhibit a warm day. It's already 80 in Hartford and Danbury at this hour, and may towns in inland CT will rise into the middle 80's.
Lows tonight will drop into the 60's. And a shower or thunderstorm is possible by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
A few showers overnight tonight could linger into our Saturday morning. Thereafter, tomorrow should feature a mix of sun and clouds… temperatures peak between 85 and 90. Also, it will be noticeably muggier. From the afternoon into the evening hours, there’s a potential for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the region.
Meanwhile, we’re still on track for a spectacular Father’s Day! Sunday, behind the cold front, high pressure builds into the region bringing a mostly sunny sky. While still quite warm (temperatures should reach 85 to 90), the humidity decreases. From the beach to the links to a cookout, the weather cooperates for Dad. Sunday also marks the official beginning of the summer season, with the solstice at 11:32pm. Overall, a very summer-like weekend is on tap!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, while there could be an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, appears to be primarily dry. It will otherwise be hot and humid, for the first full day of the summer season, as temperatures reach and exceed 90 inland! Tuesday will be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s, but there will be an increasing chance for rain/storms as another cold front heads into the region. Behind the front, we’ll see lots of sunshine with highs Wednesday and Thursday back in the 70s, with lower humidity. Right now, tournament play at this year’s Travelers Championship looks to start with stellar weather as it kicks off Thursday!
POTENTIAL HEAT WAVE ?
In our part of the country we need 3 consecutive days 90° or higher to qualify for a heat wave. If, and this is a big *if*… temperatures are able to touch 90 tomorrow, and again Sunday before exceeding 90 on Monday, we could have our 2nd heat wave of the year --- stay tuned!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
-----------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
