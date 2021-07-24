THE WEEKEND…
It's a perfect start to this Saturday! Temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s and dewpoints continue to feel comfortable and pleasant in the 50s. Overall- today is a gorgeous day to get outside with high pressure surrounding us.
As high pressure moves offshore tonight, lows will be in the 60s with the potential for patchy fog and early morning showers for tomorrow.
Tomorrow will a much different story. As a warm front passes through bringing humid air with it, we can expect some showers and isolated storms in the forecast. Then a cold front will approach later in the day with the potential for more storms. Currently, the western portion of our state is in the marginal risk for strong to severe storms. Our biggest threat with any of those storms is potentially damaging wind gusts, up to 60 MPH is possible. Also, we could see some very heavy rain that could produce drainage flooding in low lying areas.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday looks much better after that front passes, although we may see some light/ lingering showers in the morning. Overall we will see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and humidity will literally stick around. For Tuesday- we see more sunshine and temperatures nearing/ at 90 degrees.
Humidity returns on Wednesday and Thursday with another round of storms and showers possible each afternoon. Friday looks mostly dry with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures remain in the 80s and next weekend is looking fairly nice but stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rain on 17 of the 23 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.71” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and they date back to 1905). If an additional 1.54” falls over the next 8 days, the month would go into the books as the wettest July on record!
SOMERS TORNADO…
Sunday evening a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
