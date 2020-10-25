SUNDAY…
High pressure will bring crisp, cool weather to the state today. It will feel much more like October again with highs in the 50s! Thanks to high pressure, the sky will be mostly sunny a good part of the day. However, we’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover especially during the late afternoon and evening.
Clouds will continue to overspread the state Sunday night, and some light rain could develop before dawn. Lows will range from 38-45.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
A frontal boundary to the south of New England will bring cloudy, wet weather to Connecticut early next week. We can expect occasional light rain on Monday. Tuesday will be cloudy, and cool with a shower or two. Plus, the combination of clouds and a cool northeasterly flow will limit highs to the 50s both days. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY…
We may get a break in the wet weather by midweek. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s. Although a shower or two can’t be ruled out, most of the day should be dry.
A stronger storm system will advance toward the East Coast Thursday and Friday. There is a chance the steadiest and heaviest rain will pass to the south of New England. However, there is also a chance the storm will take a more northerly track. If that happens, we’ll get a pretty good soaking Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday morning. Thursday will be cool with highs in the 50s, but the storm will draw very chilly air into the state by Friday. Highs will only be in the 40s and lower 50s even if we see some partial clearing Friday afternoon. It’ll be breezy too, and that will certainly add a chill to the air.
Friday night will be quite chilly with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
Next Saturday is Halloween, and it is shaping up to be a very nice day! A large area of pressure will move into the Northeast, and that means we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. Plus, the air will be nice and cool with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will quickly fall back into the 40s Saturday evening.
Sunday is November 1st, and that means Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end! Yes, we’ll be turning our clocks back 1 hour before we go to bed Saturday night! Officially, DST will end and Eastern Standard Time (EST) will begin at 2:00 am Sunday morning. It looks like Sunday will be another nice day with a frosty morning followed by a pleasant afternoon with highs 55-60.
DROUGHT UPDATE…
The drought monitor was updated on Thursday, and conditions are a little better thanks to 2 rounds of heavy rain last week. Northern and Eastern Connecticut are no longer in an extreme drought. Instead, that region is now in a severe drought, which isn't quite as bad. Across the rest of the state, conditions range from a moderate drought to abnormally dry. The bottom line, we need more rain and hopefully we’ll get some next week!
THE TROPICS…
Hurricane Epsilon is out over the open Atlantic, and it will pass to the southeast of Newfoundland tomorrow. It will lose tropical characteristics over the cooler water of the North Atlantic. Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the season and the 10th hurricane! It was also the 4th major hurricane of the season. Epsilon was a Category 3 hurricane earlier in the week. The next tropical storm will be named Zeta. If that happens, the record for the greatest number of named storms in a year (set in 2005) will be tied! However, Zeta didn’t develop until December 30th in 2005. This season, there is a good chance Zeta will be forming very soon. If fact, Tropical Depression #28 just formed in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea this afternoon. It is forecast to become a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane over the coming days and it could have big impact on the Central Gulf Coast by the middle of next week.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This year, the first freeze occurred a few days past the average date. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees on Sunday, October 18th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
