Today will be the nicest day of the week! High pressure will move across the Carolinas, but dry air will extend northward into Southern New England. Therefore, we can look forward to mostly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The normal, or average, high for December 3rd is 44 degrees for the Greater Hartford area. There will be a brisk west-southwesterly breeze, but overall a very pleasant day for early December.
Weather conditions will begin to decline tomorrow. After some morning sunshine, a southwesterly flow aloft will spread clouds into the state . There will be a rising chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. At least it will be another comfortable day with highs around or just over 50 degrees.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
A coastal storm is likely. The forecast guidance models are now in much better agreement when it comes to the storm track. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday as low pressure moves up the Atlantic Seaboard. It will be an all-day storm. A stiff northeasterly wind will develop as well. Several guidance models track the storm center over or near Cape Cod by evening and colder air will wrap around the western side of the system. Therefore, there is a concern for rain changing to snow. It is possible, there could be a period of heavy, wet accumulating snow especially in the higher elevations. This is something we’ll have to watch closely. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and 40s, and temperatures will probably drop during the afternoon. Rainfall totals could range from 1-3” before it mixes with or changes to snow.
The storm will move northward into the Canadian Maritimes Saturday night. Therefore, the second half of the weekend is looking better, but not great. A few snow showers are possible on Sunday. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a chilly northwest wind. Highs will only be in the low and middle 40s.
NEXT WEEK…
Weather conditions will be generally quiet Monday and Tuesday, although chilly temperatures are in the forecast. Daytime highs should be in the low and middle 40s. The mercury will dip into the 20s at night. Both days should be partly sunny.
By Wednesday, a disturbance will approach New England from the west. It should bring an increase in cloud cover, and flurries or snow showers may develop during the afternoon or evening. Highs in the low and middle 40s are expected.
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
