NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Our going forecast is on track…
Today is gorgeous --- less humid, mostly sunny, with highs in the 70s
Tomorrow, we start off on a cool note again… then temps peak within a couple degrees of 80 under a mostly sunny sky.
Friday, the humidity starts to increase… we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, a shower is possible.
The weekend features heat & humidity… temps get progressively warmer, into the mid-80s. Both days appear dry, with a mix of sun and clouds.
The pattern from the weekend continues into next week… temps inland could reach/top 90! By Monday and Tuesday, isolated afternoon storms are possible.
Mark
------------------------------------
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
It's a gorgeous and refreshing start to this Wednesday! Temperatures dropped dramatically since 24 hours ago about 20 degrees and more in some areas. It is mostly in the 50s and skies are clear after a cold front moved through later yesterday.
High pressure will keep us nice and dry through the day! High temperatures will be in the upper 70s inland and along the shoreline. Skies will continue to stay clear as we head through this evening with lows in the low-mid 50s.
Thursday is another nice day! And a great day to kick off the Travelers Championship in Cromwell. Humidity stays low and temperatures will be slightly milder in the low 80s inland.
As high pressure moves offshore, we will see a southwesterly flow which will filter humid and muggy air into our region for Friday and the weekend ahead. A disturbance also brings the chance for some light showers on and off for Friday. Then we are focusing on several chances of showers/ isolated storms through the weekend.
THE WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK..
Saturday and Sunday heat up with highs in the mid- upper 80s! We have a chance for afternoon showers & some isolated thunderstorms everyday that lasts all the way until Tuesday. Temperatures also climb everyday and peak on Tuesday at 91 degrees and 86 degrees along the shoreline.
Lorin Richardson
--------------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.