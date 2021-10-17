THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Showers will be harder to come by as the sun goes down. There will be enough mixing to keep temperatures within seasonable values and prevent any fog from forming. We’ll expect some clouds to continue overnight as some Great Lake moisture gets dragged to New England. A light breeze will continue with mid-40s by sunrise.
EARLY WEEK…
We’ll start off Monday cool and it’ll feel cool in the afternoon. There will be some clouds and the highs will barely make it to 60 in some spots. Trailing energy from the low pressure system will be enough to jumpstart a few, small showers in the afternoon. The air will be drier than Sunday, so rain totals will be low.
Tuesday will start off even colder, but we don’t have to sound the frost alarm quite yet. Sunshine will boost the temperatures 20 degrees higher in the afternoon. The winds will be dialed up a notch as the high pressure moves closer.
High pressure will center over the region on Wednesday. This is the pick of the week with weak winds, blue skies, and above average temperatures.
LATE WEEK…
Southerly winds will continue into Thursday and bring another unseasonably warm day. The skies will get cloudier throughout the day, but any rain should hold off until the evening. The big question is when exactly the next cold front arrive. It’ll probably be early Friday. For now, our best chance at rain is late Thursday night or Friday morning. In most outcomes, this is not a washout.
WEEKEND…
We can expect some more modifications to the forecast, but this recent update is looking good for the weekend. The system should depart in time to give us dry conditions. However, there will be a major cooldown. We’re expecting 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows could drop into the 30s for Sunday morning.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.33”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.