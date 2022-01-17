COASTAL STORM RECAP...
Our MLK, Jr Monday started out wintry, wet and windy. While towns in Litchfield County received up to and even over 6" of snow, southern parts of CT received 1 to 2" of rain. Also, we had wind gusts between 55 and 65 mph (the strongest were measured along the shoreline). As an easterly wind pushed water into the Sound, in tandem with the astronomically high tides, there was coastal flooding.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Some scattered, lingering snow will be possible this evening. Where it moves through, we’re not anticipating substantial accumulation; however, a light coating could certainly lead to slick spots. Black ice will also be possible from residual moisture from today that freezes as temperatures drop from the 30s this evening into the 20s overnight.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow, we’ll get to enjoy dry and brighter weather; however, it will be colder and breezy. Behind the departing coastal storm, high pressure builds into the region. Eventually, the wind will subside (later at night). In the meantime, temperatures during afternoon peak in the upper 20s and lower 30s. With the breeze, it will feel more like the teens.
Wednesday, as high pressure moves offshore, a southwesterly flow kicks in bringing milder air back to the region. Despite more clouds than sun, temperatures should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Wednesday night into early Thursday, a cold front moves through and while doing so could touch off some rain or snow showers. Behind the front, another shot of colder air arrives. Thursday Afternoon, we’re forecasting highs between 30 and 35. By Friday, highs won’t get out of the 20 to 25° range.
THE WEEKENED…
Over the coming days, there’s going to be a lot of chatter about the weekend forecast given there *could* be a coastal storm. There’s uncertainty, that’s for sure… the Euro is signaling it will happen; while the GFS is says not so much. Keep in mind we’re still about 5 days out, so we’ll be able to fine tune what to expect as we get closer in time --- we’ll keep you updated!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
