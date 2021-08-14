THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible in Eastern Connecticut as the cold finishes sweeping through the state. You should start to feel the benefits of the front immediately with dew points in the 50s. Overnight lows will be able to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight as the flow shifts out of the northwest.
SUNDAY…
Highs Sunday afternoon will range from 80-85, and the humidity will be low! Plus, high pressure will provide plenty of sunshine. It is shaping up to be a great day for all outdoor activities!
Sunday night will be the coolest night of the next 7 days with lows mostly in the 50s! Great sleeping weather!
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will set up shop over the Northeast for several days, and that means we can expect a stretch of dry weather through midweek. Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday will be a bit cloudier and slightly warmer with highs 82-87. There could be just enough moisture for a pop up thunderstorm. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and more humid. Temperatures could reach the upper 80s over interior portions of the state. There may be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm over Western Connecticut by Wednesday evening.
There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Plus, the air will be warm and humid. Highs will range from 85-90 under a mostly cloudy sky.
Friday should be partly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 90 degrees. This is looking like the most promising day for widespread rain. What ever is left of Fred could end up downstream in New England by then giving us scattered showers. Fred continues to lean farther west into the Gulf. There is no chance Fred could arrive in Connecticut as a Tropical Storm or Depression.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 14th, there have been 20 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 4 days in August. Through the 14th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
SOMERS TORNADO…
On Sunday evening (July 18th), a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
