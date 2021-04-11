THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A boundary along a backdoor front in Northeast Connecticut produced some heavy rain in Tolland and Windham Counties. Rain is needed the most in Eastern Connecticut. Numerous areas got a quick 0.10” of rain.
Otherwise, rain will be slow and steady. The entire state should get another round of light rain after midnight. Showers will be favored in Fairfield and New Haven Counties.
MONDAY…
The northeast winds will bring some cooler air. Temperatures will start in the 40s and end in the 50s. This will be one of the cooler days of the forecast. You may want to upgrade you jacket selection for Monday. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day. Sunrise and sunset will be the most likely times to pick up some light rain.
The sun may peek out in Northeast Connecticut, otherwise, expect overcast skies again. There may be periods of mist or drizzle adding to the dreary conditions.
LATE WEEK…
Pressure will increase on Tuesday giving us some sunbreaks and a slight chance of rain. It looks like the clouds will hold us to 60 at Bradley. Wednesday is a bit more promising for isolated showers as some instability moves through Connecticut from the approaching low pressures.
Thursday and Friday may be a much more impactful system. Yesterday, the forecast had a storm too far out to sea to give us any rain. Now, it looks like the low could be spinning 50 miles away from New London. There is a great deal of uncertainty with this storm.
Right now, there is a model consensus that a tight low will deliver strong winds and moderate rain Thursday and particularly Friday. Temperatures could reach the 30s and give the Berkshires a dusting. It’s like this scenario will blend closer to the previous runs. Friday would be the more likely of the two days to get wind and rain. We’ll have to compare the forecast tomorrow to reach a better conclusion.
Either way, this upcoming weekend should be tame. Some lingering showers may occur on Saturday if the storm pans out. Some clouds and sun are likely for Sunday too. Below average temperatures on Friday should bounce back on Saturday.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
