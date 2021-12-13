THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a beautiful day with highs in the 50s, we can look forward to a pleasant evening! The sky will be clear, and temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening. A westerly breeze will stir in most locations throughout the night, and this week keep it from getting too cold. Lows will be mostly in the 30s, but closer to 40 degrees at the coast. In some sheltered locations where the wind drops off, temperatures could dip into the upper 20s.
TUESDAY…
Tomorrow will be slightly cooler than today, but temperatures will still be nearly 10 degrees above normal. The normal, or average, high for December 14th is 41 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. Highs tomorrow will range from the mid-40s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 50s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be close to 50 degrees. With high pressure building into New England, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny. A northwesterly breeze could gust to 20 mph at times.
The mercury will dip into the 20s tomorrow night. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy, and the wind will become light.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will move offshore by midweek, and this will allow a warm front to advance northward toward Southern New England. The result will be an increase in cloud cover. Most of the day will be dry, but spotty showers and drizzle may develop in the evening. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 40s.
Showers, drizzle, and areas of fog are in the forecast for Wednesday night. Mild air will stream northward into the region, and temperatures will likely hold above 40 degrees in many locations.
THURSDAY…
By Thursday, a strong southwesterly breeze will push temperatures to unseasonably warm levels. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s! The breeze could gust to 30 mph or higher. There may be a lingering shower before dawn. Otherwise, we can expect a dry day with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday night will be breezy and mild with lows in the 40s. A few showers may develop, but they’ll be spotty and light.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will pass through Connecticut Friday morning, but it will have very little moisture to work with. Therefore, showers are unlikely. Plus, cold air will lag behind the front, and that means it is going to be another mild day with highs in the 50s. The sky should be partly sunny.
THE WEEKEND…
Our next storm will arrive on Saturday. As usual, the type of precipitation we’ll see greatly depends on the storm track. For now, rain appears likely for Coastal Connecticut, but there could be a wintry mix in northern portions of the state. While this does not look like a big storm, some accumulation of snow is possible along and to the north of the I-84 corridor. The greatest accumulation of snow will likely occur in Massachusetts and portions of Northern New England. Saturday should be a raw day with highs in the 40s at best.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. By then, the storm will have moved out to sea and a dry, colder northwesterly flow will be in place. Highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s, and lingering clouds should give way to a mostly sunny sky.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A developing coastal storm could spread a wintry mix into Connecticut by Monday evening. However, according to the European Model, our weather will be storm-free early next week. We’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
