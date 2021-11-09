TUESDAY RECAP…
The temperature reached 70 degrees in many parts of the state today! While it was unseasonably mild, no records were broken. The record high for November 9th for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for Bridgeport is 69 degrees, set in 1975 then again in 1994.
Last year (2020), we were in the middle of a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s. It lasted from the 5th through the 11th of November. That is a record for the greatest number of consecutive days with highs in the 70s during the month of November! During that stretch, 3 daily high temperature records were broken. The warmest temperature was a record 79 degrees on the 7th.
The previous record for November was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s, which occurred in 1975 and 2015.
TONIGHT…
As a cold front moves our way, clouds have been on the increase across CT. Isolated showers or sprinkles may develop toward dawn as it pushes through the state. However, it is going to be a lot milder than it has been in recent nights with lows mainly in the 40s.
WEDNESDAY…
Early morning clouds and isolated showers will give way to brilliant sunshine by afternoon. A dry, northwesterly breeze will develop on the heels of the departing cold front but cooler air will lag behind the front. This means we can look forward to another mild day with highs with highs 60-65. While it won’t be as mild as today, temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above normal. The normal high for November 10th for the Greater Hartford Area is 54 degrees.
Cool air will finally settle into the state Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and 30s under a mainly clear sky. With the arrival of high pressure, the wind will become very light.
THURSDAY…
High pressure will drift across New England on Thursday. That means it will be a quiet day with a light wind. The air will be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s. After starting out with sunshine, clouds increase as the day progresses.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will move into New England on Friday. Ahead of the front, there will be a southerly flow of mild, moist air. Therefore, showers or periods of rain are likely, and highs will range from 60-65. At times, the rain will be moderate to heavy, and thunder is possible in some communities. This will bring an end to what will become a 12-day stretch of dry weather! The last time we had rain in the state was all the way back on Saturday, October 30th.
The front will move away from CT with the rain ending by the Friday evening commute. Rainfall totals will likely range from 1.0 to 1.5 inches. The sky will become mainly clear Friday night, and temperatures will dip into the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND…
Sunshine will mix with a lot of clouds on Saturday. While most of the daylight hours will be dry, chances for rain increase toward evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Evening clouds will give way to a mainly clear sky after midnight and temperatures will dip to 30-35.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs 50-55. A ridge of high pressure will move across the region, and that means the wind will be light.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
An area of low pressure will move through the Northeast on Monday. It will bring our next chance for rain and potentially some wet snow in the higher elevations since the air aloft will be chilly. Highs will be in the 40s, although temperatures could reach 50 degrees near the coast.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, breezy, and rather chilly. Highs will be in the mid-40s. It will feel more like early December!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
