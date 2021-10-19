THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
What a Tuesday across Connecticut! After beginning the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s (even some patchy frost in some towns, like Colebrook), temperatures rebounded to the low and mid-60s under abundant sunshine. For comparison, the normal low is 41 while the normal high is 62 --- so today’s weather resembles what is more typical for this time of year.
This evening, after sunset, temperatures will go from the 60s into the 50s. Then overnight, it won’t be nearly as chilly as last night as temperatures bottom out between 45 to 50 inland, and in the low 50s at the shoreline.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Another round of stellar weather is on tap for our Hump Day! With high pressure in control, it will be dry and mostly sunny, also not as breezy. Furthermore, a warming trend will be in full effect. Later tomorrow, temperatures should easily eclipse the 70-degree mark, going about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The exception will be in the Hills of northwest CT, where temperatures likely peak in the 60s.
Thursday will be even milder, by a couple of degrees --- some towns could top out in the mid-70s! After a mostly sunny start, our sky becomes partly cloudy as the day progresses. A cold front moves through the region at night, bringing cloud cover and perhaps some sprinkles. Otherwise, the front passes through dry. We’ll end the week Friday a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s (so still above average), under a mix of sun and clouds.
THE WEEKEND…
There is still some uncertainty, but when it comes to the weekend, temperatures trend even cooler. Saturday, we can’t rule out a shower (however, it won’t be a washout)… highs should be near 60. Then Sunday looks dry, but breezy and otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
By Monday and Tuesday of next week, temperatures will likely be a tad below average. Currently, we’re forecasting lows between 35 and 40 with highs only in the 50s!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.68”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.