THURSDAY RECAP…
It was an unseasonably warm day from beginning to end! The morning low at Bradley International Airport was 60 degrees. That tied the record for the warmest low temperature for October 22nd, which was set all the way back in 1936. The morning low of 62 degrees in Bridgeport is a new record for this date. The previous record was 59 degrees set in 1970.
After a cloudy morning, the sun came out in full force across much of the state this afternoon, and temperatures soared into the mid and upper 70s! However, temperatures remained below record levels. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for October 22nd is 85 degrees, set in 1979. The record high for Bridgeport is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After a gorgeous day, an ocean flow will allow a deck of low clouds to overspread the state tonight. Areas of dense fog will form as well, and there could be some spotty drizzle after midnight. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 50s across much of the state.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will start out cloudy and misty, but a partly sunny sky should take over for the afternoon. It won’t be as warm as today, but temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the 60s to near 70. The normal, or average, high for October 23rd is 61 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow night and lows will range from 50-55.
THE WEEKEND…
A cold front will move into Connecticut on Saturday, but it won’t have much moisture to work with. Therefore, there will only be a slight chance for a shower during the afternoon. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Before the front arrives, temperatures should reach the lower 70s, which is 10-15 degrees above average!
High pressure will bring much cooler weather to the state Saturday night and Sunday. The mercury will dip into the 30s and lower 40s by late Saturday night, and the sky will become clear. By Sunday, it will feel much more like October again with highs in the 50s to near 60. Thanks to high pressure, the sky will be bright and sunny!
Sunday night will start out clear, then clouds will overspread the state after midnight. Lows will be near 40.
NEXT WEEK…
There will be several chances for a beneficial rainfall next week. A warm front is expected to bring a period of light rain on Monday. There could be a little more rain Monday night and Tuesday. A stalled front to the south of New England and a wave of low pressure could bring a more substantial rainfall Wednesday or Thursday. At this point, we’re not sure that will happen, but we will keep you updated.
As far as temperatures go, daytime highs will probably fluctuate between the 50s and 60s. This will all depend on the position of the frontal boundary. At night, lows will be in the 40s and 50s. We’ll refine the forecast when we get a better handle on the evolving weather situation for next week.
DROUGHT UPDATE…
The drought monitor was updated today, and conditions are a little better thanks to 2 rounds of heavy rain last week. Northern and Eastern Connecticut are no longer in an extreme drought. Instead, that region is now in a severe drought, which isn't quite as bad. Across the rest of the state, conditions range from a moderate drought to abnormally dry. The bottom line, we need more rain and hopefully we’ll get some next week!
HURRICANE EPSILON…
Epsilon has weakened considerably since yesterday, and it is now a Category 1 hurricane. Epsilon will pass to the east of Bermuda tonight. While Bermuda remains in under a tropical storm warning, hurricane conditions will remain well to the east of the island.
Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the season and the 10th hurricane! It was also the 4th major hurricane of the season. Epsilon was a Category 3 hurricane yesterday. The next tropical storm will be named Zeta. If that happens, the record for the greatest number of named storms in a year (set in 2005) will be tied! However, Zeta didn’t develop until December 30th in 2005. Zeta could develop a lot earlier this year, and if we go beyond Zeta, the record will be broken!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This year, the first freeze occurred a few days past the average date. The mercury dipped to 31 degrees on Sunday, October 18th.
