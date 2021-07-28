THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is shaping up to be a very pleasant evening with partly cloudy skies and lower humidity. Temperatures will drop back through the 70s then into the 60s. It’ll be a very pleasant evening for Yard Goats baseball at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Overnight, we can expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s and 60s.
THURSDAY…
An area of low pressure will approach New England from the west tomorrow. Therefore, any limited sunshine in the morning will give way to a mainly cloudy sky. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move into the state, especially during the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow is shaping up to be another cooler than normal day with highs in the 70s. However, the humidity will edge upward with the highest dew points likely in the evening.
There is the potential for severe weather tomorrow night. It all depends on the track of a weak area of low pressure and its associated warm front. The greatest risk for damaging winds (including a few tornadoes) should remain to the south and west of Connecticut, where the instability will be greatest. However, if low pressure tracks directly over Connecticut, damaging winds could occur in portions of the state. This is something we’ll be watching closely. For now, the Storm Prediction Center has most of Connecticut in a level 1 (marginal) risk area for damaging winds. The more potent level 2 (slight) risk area is near New York City and points to the south and west.
A cold front will pass through the state late tomorrow night and a northwesterly flow of drier air will take over by dawn Friday. Lows will be in the 60s.
FRIDAY…
This week will end on a pleasant note! Friday will feature partly sunny skies, a nice breeze, and lower humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The mercury with then dip into the 50s Friday night, but some upper 40s possible in the normally cooler locations!
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday, the last day of July, is shaping up to be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. There will be a nice breeze too. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the 70s to near 80 expected.
Saturday night will be pleasant as well. Lows will range from 55-65. Some clouds will overspread the state especially after midnight.
Another cold front will move into New England on Sunday, August 1st. However, showers and thunderstorms should hold off until the late afternoon or evening. Most of the day will be dry. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs will be near 80, give or take a few degrees.
The last time we had a dry, sunny weekend (Saturday & Sunday) was over the first weekend of June (the 5th and 6th).
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny and pleasant with lows 55-60, and highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny as well. We are forecasting lows in the 50s, and highs in the lower 80s.
The day in question is Wednesday. There will be a frontal boundary to the south of New England and high pressure positioned to our north. High pressure could deflect rain associated with the front to the south of New England. However, some guidance models are forecasting a developing wave of low pressure. If that happens, the rain shield could shift northward into Connecticut. For now, we are being cautiously optimistic and going with the drier scenario. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Stay tuned!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rainfall on 18 of the 28 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.95” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 is the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, July 28th, there have been 16 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, and 5 days this July. Through the 28th of July last year, there were 23 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
SOMERS TORNADO…
On Sunday evening (July 18th), a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
