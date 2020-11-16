SEVERE STORMS LAST NIGHT…
What a night! Damaging winds were reported across much of the state. More than 30,000 customers were without power. A gust to 71 mph was reported in Bristol. Bridgeport had a gust to 61 mph, and there was a gust to 59 mph in Storrs! A tornado warning was issued for Southern and Central portions of Fairfield county starting around 8:36pm. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued at one point or another for the rest of the state. It was all due to a strong cold front that moved through from west to east. The front also produced torrential downpours.
TEMPERATURS PLUNGE THROUGH MIDWEEK…
It was only a week ago when we had record highs in the 70s! Now, temperatures are trending downward in a big way. Colder air will arrive in stages through Wednesday thanks to a strengthening northwesterly flow.
Tonight, will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 30s, but some upper 20s are possible in the normally colder locations.
Tomorrow will feature a changeable sky. It could be mostly sunny at times, but it could be mostly cloudy at times during the afternoon. There will be a chance for a passing rain or wet snow shower during the afternoon as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, and a brisk west to northwesterly wind will add to the chill.
The coldest air will arrive tomorrow night and Wednesday. The mercury will dip into the 20s tomorrow night, and highs on Wednesday will only be in the 30s to near 40. The wind chill will be in the teens and lower 20s by Wednesday morning, and it will feel like the 20s during the afternoon. At least the sky will be mostly sunny.
The combination of clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the teens in many outlying areas by Thursday morning. We are forecasting a low of 17 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. The record low for November 19th for the Greater Hartford Area is 12 degrees, set in 1924. The record low for Bridgeport is 23 degrees, set in 2014.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
After a very cold morning Thursday, a strong southwesterly flow of milder air will develop, and that will send temperatures rising well into the 40s. We might even have a shot at 50 degrees in parts of the state. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky
Temperatures will continue to trend upward through the end of the week. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will rise through the 50s to near 60 degrees! That is an incredible turnaround! From lows in the teens Thursday morning to highs near 60 less than 36 hours later!
THE WEEKEND BEFORE THANKSGIVING…
It is going to be a mild weekend and rather quiet too. A backdoor cold front could knock temperatures down a little on Saturday, but we are still forecasting highs in the 50s. Sky conditions should vary from partly sunny to mostly cloudy.
A developing southerly flow will have temperatures on the rise again by Sunday. It is possible temperatures will reach or exceed 60 degrees away from the coast! Plus, it is shaping up to be another dry day with partly sunny skies.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will pass through the state Monday morning and that means there will be a chance for showers. Temperatures will be near 50 early Monday morning. After the cold front moves by, a strong northwesterly breeze will develop. Temperatures are forecast to peak near 60 degrees, but the air will turn colder late Monday and Monday night.
THE TROPICS…
Dangerous Hurricane Iota is bearing down on the coast of Nicaragua. Iota is a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale. Maximum sustained winds are near 160 mph. Iota will produce catastrophic damage as the eye is expected to make landfall later tonight.
Iota is the 30th named storm in a record-breaking season. The previous record was 27 named storms in 2005.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------------
NOVEMBER’S RECORD WARMTH…
Records began to fall over the first full weekend of the month. On Saturday the 7th, a record high was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 79 degrees. The previous record was 74 degrees, set in 1975. We also set a record in Bridgeport with a high of 69 degrees. The previous record was 68 degrees, set in 1965.
On Sunday, we set a new high temperature record for Bridgeport at 72 degrees. The previous record for November 8th was 71 degrees, set in 1975. We did not break the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area, but is was close at 75 degrees! The standing record for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975.
Highs were in the 70s again on Monday, but no records were tied or broken.
Tuesday, another record was set for the Greater Hartford Area when the temperature reached 77 degrees. The previous record for November 10th was 76 degrees, which was set a long time ago, in 1931. Bridgeport’s high of 70 degrees also established a new record. The previous record was 69 degrees, set in 1977.
Despite plenty of clouds Wednesday, the high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was a record breaking 72 degrees. The previous record for November 11th was 69 degrees, set in 1977. Bridgeport’s high of 66 degrees was not a record. The record remains 69 degrees, which was also set in 1977 and previously in 1949.
For the Hartford Area, the temperature reached the 70s on 7 consecutive days, and that is a November record! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.