11AM UPDATE:
It's just a gorgeous day out there! While there are a few sprinkles in NE CT at this hour, the rest of the state is enjoying partial sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. Instead of seeing highs in the low 90s today, we're looking at highs in the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees! What a difference a day makes right? From hot and humid to comfy with cooler temps. The dew point at Bradley International has dropped to 59 degrees, that's great news. While today will be storm free, that's going to change for tomorrow, read on for more details...
YESTERDAY'S RECAP…
The high temperature Tuesday afternoon was 91 degrees at Bradley International Airport (which represents the Greater Hartford Area), marking the 16th day this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. Through the 27th of July last year, there were 22 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before that summer came to an end!
COOLER DAYS AHEAD...
The jet stream will dip over the Northeastern States and this will carve out a deepening trough of low pressure. That means we can expect a lengthy spell of cooler than normal weather during the final days of July and the beginning of August!
Today will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs will be the 70s to near 80, and the humidity will be comfortably low. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, and while a brief shower is possible, most of the day will be rain-free.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows 60-65.
An area of low pressure will approach New England from the west tomorrow, and a frontal boundary will stall to our south. Therefore, we can expect plenty of clouds and there will be the risk of a shower throughout the day. Thunder is also possible during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will likely remain in the 70s since Connecticut will be on the cooler side of the frontal boundary.
A cold front will pass through the state Thursday night with more showers and potentially a few thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 60s. A northwesterly flow of drier air will take over by dawn Friday. That means the week will end on a pleasant note! Friday will feature partly sunny skies, a nice breeze, and lower humidity. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
The mercury with then dip into the 50s Friday night with some upper 40s possible in the normally cooler locations!
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday, the last day of July, is shaping up to be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Highs will range from the upper 70s at the coast to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state.
Another cold front will move into New England on Sunday, but showers and thunderstorms should hold off until the late afternoon or evening. Most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies, and highs 80-85.
The last time we had a dry, sunny weekend (Saturday & Sunday) was over the first weekend of June (the 5th and 6th).
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Temperatures will be at least 5 degrees cooler than normal Monday and Tuesday. Highs will in the mid to upper 70s on Monday, and 75-80 on Tuesday. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s, perhaps the 40s in the normally cooler spots by early Tuesday morning. The humidity will be nice and low. Both days will be partly to mostly sunny.
Meteorologists Bruce DePrest and Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rain on 18 of the 27 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.95” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and they date back to 1905). If an additional 1.30” falls over the next 4 days, the month would go into the books as the wettest July on record!
SOMERS TORNADO…
On Sunday evening (July 18th), a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
