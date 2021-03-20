TONIGHT & SUNDAY…
A strong high pressure will peak over the Northeast tonight securing clear skies and calm winds. This will be a recipe for rapidly decreasing temperatures. The Litchfield Hills could see a few lows in the teens. Otherwise, all of Connecticut will drop below freezing. Temperatures will easily get into the 50s by 1 pm thanks to the stronger mid-March sun. Temperatures will be 5 to 15 degrees above average tomorrow.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
Pressure continues to be elevated through the week, so temperatures will be consistently above average. The high will continue to give us clear skies on Monday. The sea breeze may flare up at times, therefore, coastal temperatures will decline slightly.
Mid-level moisture will track north on Tuesday. Southwest flow will give another mild day with temperatures climbing into the 60s. Morning temperatures will start around freezing and increase thanks to the southwest flow.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY:
By Wednesday, we expect the warm front to arrive sometime after dark. This will be our first chance at some drizzle or light rain. The morning may give us some sun but expect a transition to overcast at some point.
The warm front will arrive by Thursday. This will give us a blanket of clouds across Southern New England. Based on the current projections, drizzle would be likely in the morning followed by periodic drizzle and light rain in the afternoon. Friday brings us the attendant cold front. It’ll be a slow mover and may even stall, so the opportunity for rain is all day. Friday will be breezy but not worthy of advisory thresholds.
WEEKEND:
Unlike most of the winter and March, there is not a drastic change in air masses. The jet stream stays strong and keeps temperatures on Saturday mild. Winds will be elevated on Saturday as the system departs. It looks like we’ll get back to back sunny weekends!
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
