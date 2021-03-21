A SUNNY SPRING SUNDAY!
This morning it was a chilly start, but winds were nice and calm and temperatures in most locations were slightly warmer than yesterday morning. We woke up to temperatures anywhere from 22 degrees in Colebrook (brr!) to 41 degrees in Chester.
Those chilly temps will rise as we head into this Sunday and by 1 PM we should be in the 50s, by 3 PM we expect to be at/ near 60 and above in most locations! The shoreline temperatures will be slightly cooler from cold water temperatures and a sea breeze off Long Island sound. But overall, high pressure continues to keep us nice and dry and it will be another fantastic day.
Temperatures tonight will once again dip to below freezing, with most locations in our state in the 20s. Skies will be clear and there is the possibility for a light southerly breeze. But we are gearing up for a nice & mild week ahead!
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
High pressure continues to blanket our area and keeps us rain-free! Monday looks overall like a spectacular day. Sunshine will be abundant and temperatures will once again be in the low 60s inland/ mid- upper 50s along the shoreline.
Southwesterly flow will keep up dry on Tuesday and temperatures will once again be mild and in the upper 60s inland! We can expect a light breeze in the afternoon and clouds to gradually build through the day.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY:
Wednesday brings some more cloud cover with partly sunny skies. Highs will still be in the 60s and there is a possibility of some light drizzle in spots through the evening.
A warm front will arrive by Thursday. This will give us cloud cover across Southern New England. Temperatures are projected to be warmer with highs in the mid- upper 60s inland and low 60s/ upper 50s along the shore. We could see the potential for some drizzle and isolated showers through Thursday, but most of the wet weather seems to happen on Friday.
A cold front moves through on Friday and brings some light rain and showers. High temperatures will continue to linger in the 60s and models are not forecasting a lot of accumulation. A breeze from the south could make it feel cooler.
WEEKEND:
More sunshine is in the forecast for next weekend! The jet stream stays strong for Saturday and temperatures will remain mild. Winds will be elevated on Saturday as the system departs.
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
