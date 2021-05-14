NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Today will be just like yesterday: morning sun followed by afternoon clouds… however, temps will be about 5 degrees warmer! An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but overall we’ll end the week on a dry note.
The weekend forecast: Saturday will be similar to today. Then Sunday, there’s a slightly better chance for an isolated shower or storm --- but otherwise we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Both days morning lows will be 45 to 50, afternoon highs mid-70s inland/near 70 at the shoreline.
Next week, the big headline will be the warming trend that we’ve been forecasting for a few days… highs eventually could go about 10 degrees above average, 80 or higher inland, by Wednesday/Thursday.
TODAY, 5/14/21…
Today will start out bright and sunny, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon. A few showers will move across the state during the afternoon and early evening, but they’ll be hit-or-miss. Many towns will remain dry. It is shaping up to be a seasonably mild day with highs in the low to middle 70s! Shoreline communities will be a little cooler with highs 65-70. A light northwesterly breeze will become onshore during the afternoon.
The sky will become clear tonight, and the wind will be light. As a result, the air will cool down nicely. Lows will be in the 40s.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature throughout the weekend, and that is good news for us! Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise well into the 70s away from the coast. The wind will be light and variable. The chance for a shower tomorrow afternoon is very low.
Tomorrow night will be clear and comfortable with lows 45-50.
Sunday will be nice as well, although a few isolated showers could pop up during the afternoon. The sky will be partly sunny, and temperatures will reach the 70s once again. A light south to southwest wind will develop, and that will keep shoreline highs closer to 70.
NEXT WEEK…
There is the potential for even warmer weather next week! The spoiler could be a backdoor cold front. It all depends on when the front arrives. We believe the front will arrive on Thursday, but it could arrive 24-36 hours earlier according to some guidance models. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies for Monday and highs in the 70s. Tuesday should be mostly sunny and warmer with highs 75-80. Wednesday should be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Temperature could reach 80 degrees on Thursday if the front holds off until the afternoon. Other than the chance for a shower associated with the backdoor front, most of next week will likely be dry.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
