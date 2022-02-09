THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
We’ll enjoy a clear sky this evening and after reaching 40 to 45, temperatures drop into the 30s statewide. Clouds increase toward and after midnight, preventing the drop from going further (in tandem with a light southwesterly wind). By daybreak, especially northwest of I-84, there’s a chance for a brief, isolated rain or snow shower as a disturbance passes through the region.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
If you’ve been enjoying our recent stretch of mild and primarily dry weather, you’re in luck as continues for a few more days! Outside of that brief, isolated shower chance, we’ll see a partly to mostly sunny sky tomorrow. With a southwesterly breeze, temperatures during the afternoon warm into the mid and upper 40s. Friday will start bright with temps in the 20s. We’ll end the week with highs in the mid-40s, then toward and after sunset clouds will begin to overspread the state.
THE WEEKENED…
The warmer-than-normal weather ends over the weekend. Saturday, under a partly cloudy sky and in advance of a cold front, temperatures should warm to 50 or higher (average high is in the upper 30s). For February 12th, the record stands at 54 for the Hartford Area (from 1999)… it's going to be close! Behind a front, Sunday will be dramatically colder with highs only near freezing. Not only will it feel like winter again, but it very well could also look like winter. We’ll be monitoring the eventual development of a coastal storm that could come close enough to Southern New England that it brings snow to Connecticut Sunday into Sunday night. Right now, it appears to just brush us with some light snow.
NEXT WEEK…
For Valentine’s Day, we should see an increasing amount of sunshine. It will be cold with highs in the 20s. Tuesday, we’ll start out near 10 then rebound to the upper 20s under a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday is a bright day, too. But temperatures trend much warmer as the mercury hits or exceeds the 40-degree mark!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
