NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will be stellar, weather-wise, across CT… we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds (just a slight chance for a passing sprinkle), the wind will be calmer and temperatures peak near normal for mid-May (upper 60s and lower 70s).
We’ll end the week tomorrow with just a slight chance for a late day shower, temperatures will be a couple degree milder than today.
For the weekend… Saturday still looks dry and mild (mid-70s inland, 60s at the shoreline). Sunday appears a little iffy, in that there could be some showers (however, not a washout).
Next week, a warming trend eventually takes up to near/above 80!
Mark
------------------------------------
TODAY, 5/13/21…
It is shaping up to be a very pleasant spring day! A sprawling area of high pressure will bring mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures. Highs will be near 70, give or take a few degrees. There will be a light northwesterly breeze that will likely bend around to the southwest during the afternoon near the coast.
Tonight will be clear and cool, and the wind will be light. Lows will be in the 40s.
FRIDAY…
The chance for a shower will return for the end of the week. Tomorrow morning will be sunny, then the sky will become partly cloudy during the afternoon. That’s when we’ll see the chance for hit-or-miss showers. At least it will be seasonably mild with highs ranging from 70-75. Shoreline communities will be a little cooler with highs 65-70.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature throughout the weekend. A weak surface trough could stir up a few isolated showers at some point, but most of the weekend will be dry and quite comfortable! Saturday will be partly sunny, as temperatures rise well into the 70s away from the coast. Sunday will be partly sunny, and perhaps a degree or two cooler, but temperatures will still peak in the 70s. The nights will be mainly clear and pleasantly cool with lows 45-50.
NEXT WEEK…
Temperatures are really going to take off next week! Highs on Monday will be in the 70s. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be close to 80. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will be at least in the lower 80s! It is going to feel more like early summer! Plus, high pressure will be in place all 3 days. That means the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
