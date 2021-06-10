NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest today will be dry with a partly sunny sky. The humidity has already dropped substantially, so as temps reach 80-85 it will be a comfortably warm afternoon.
Tomorrow we’ll se a mix of sun and clouds, temps only top out in the 70s.
The weekend, while not a washout by any means, won’t be entirely dry. Saturday, there’s a chance for a morning shower. Temps that afternoon reach the mid-70s. Sunday, it will be warmer, 75-80. There’s a chance for rain/storms later in the day.
Mark
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year has now lasted 5 days! At Bradley International Airport, the high was 92 on Saturday, 94 on Sunday, 95 on Monday, 92 Tuesday, and 90 degrees yesterday. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were broken during this heat wave. However, Bridgeport had 2 records over the weekend. The high of 86 on Saturday tied the record that was originally set on June 5, 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set on June 6, 2020.
TODAY & TOMORROW…
Much better! Today will be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the low and middle 80s. The humidity will be noticeably lower too. The air will cool down nicely tonight with temperatures dropping into the 50s. It’ll be a much better night for sleeping!
A wave of low pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast well to the south of New England tomorrow. That will leave us with a partly sunny, comfortable day. In fact, temperatures will be slightly below normal for a change! Highs will be in the mid-70s. The normal, or average, high for June 11th is 79 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. Humidity levels will be in the comfortable range as well. Tomorrow night will be nice and cool with lows in the 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
An area of high pressure will settle for the first half of the weekend, and that’s good news for us. Saturday will be partly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s. While a shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry. Saturday night should be partly cloudy and comfortable with lows in the 50s.
Sunday will be partly sunny, but there will be a rising chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon as a cold front approaches the region from the west. Highs will range from 75-80, and the air will turn a little more humid.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be a be a bit unsettled with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. The sky will be partly sunny, plus the air will be warmer and more humid. Highs should be in the lower 80s.
Tuesday should be pleasant with partly sunny skies and lower humidity. Highs will be near 80. A few isolated or widely scattered showers could pop up during the afternoon.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day with partly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs 75-80.
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
