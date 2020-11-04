TODAY AND BEYOND…
A dramatic and sustained warming trend will begin today! That’s when high pressure will move offshore, and a southerly flow of milder air will develop. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s to possibly near 60 this afternoon and the sky will be mostly sunny. Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows 40-45.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s. By Friday and Saturday, highs will be in the 60s to near 70. With high pressure nearby, the sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light.
Sunday and Monday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 70s away from the coast! Temperatures should remain below record levels, but it could get close at some point! Also, high pressure will be the dominant weather feature through early next week as well, and that means the sky will be mostly sunny every day.
Tuesday will be unseasonably mild as well, although the sky may become cloudy. We are forecasting highs in the upper 60s. Our next chance for rain may not come until Tuesday night or Wednesday. That’s when a cold front will move through Southern New England and it could pick up some moisture from what will become the remnants of Hurricane Eta.
THE TROPICS…
The eye of dangerous Hurricane Eta made landfall on the northeast coast of Nicaragua yesterday afternoon. Eta is going to produce catastrophic damage and flooding across much of Central America over the next few days. Eta became the 5th major hurricane of the season on Monday, and it is the 28th named storm. That is a record for the greatest number of named storms in a year. The previous record was 27 named storms (ending with Zeta) in 2005. However, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.