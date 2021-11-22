TONIGHT & TUESDAY…
Behind a cold front and as a storm develops to the east of New England, a northwesterly flow will continue filtering very chilly air into Connecticut! Under a mainly clear sky, temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 20s overnight. The wind chill by dawn will be in the teens and 20s!
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but it is going to feel a lot more like the middle of December! Highs will range from the mid-30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be around 40 degrees. However, a north-northwest wind will gust to 20-30 mph, and therefore wind chills will be in the 20s much of the day. Bundle up! For comparison, the normal high is 49 and the last time the Hartford Area had a high temperature below 40 was on April 2nd when the temp only peaked at 35 degrees!
Tomorrow night will be clear, and the wind will subside. All the ingredients will be in place for a very cold night. The mercury will dip to 15-25 across the state by morning.
WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING…
We can look forward to a 2-day stretch of very quiet weather, which is great news if you have travel plans throughout the Northeast! With high pressure in place, Wednesday will be sunny, and the wind will be light. After a frigid morning, temperatures will rise into the 40s during the afternoon.
Wednesday night will be clear, calm and chilly with lows in the 20s to near 30.
Thanksgiving Day will feature a sunny sky in the morning, then a veil of high clouds may arrive at some point during the afternoon. The wind will be light, and the afternoon hours will be a little more comfortable with highs 50-55.
An approaching cold front will spread rain into the state by late Thursday night. Temperatures will hold above freezing across most of the state.
BLACK FRIDAY…
The front will sweep across Connecticut Friday morning with a round of rain that may mix with sleet and snow before ending by early afternoon. We should see some partial clearing later in the day, but a northwest wind will strengthen, and it will deliver another shot of cold air. Highs will be in the 40s Friday, then temperatures will dip into the upper 20s by late Friday night.
THE WEEKEND…
If you have travel plans in the Northeast this weekend, the weather will not slow you down. However, you will have to bundle up. Saturday will be partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs will range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 elsewhere.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Morning lows will be in the 20s, and afternoon highs will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
We expect quiet weather to carry over into Monday. It is shaping up to be a mostly sunny day with a lighter wind. However, the air will remain cold with lows in the 20s, and highs in the 40s at best.
I do want to note the European Model is forecasting a large ocean storm to the east of New England on Monday. This is something we’ll need to watch over the coming days, but for now we are going with a dry, chilly forecast.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
