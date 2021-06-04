THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Showers and thunderstorms will end early this evening, then the sky will become mainly clear overnight. Patchy fog will form. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 55-65.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
The heat is really going to ramp up this weekend. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s tomorrow afternoon, and the air will remain humid. The record high for June 5th for the Greater Hartford Area is 96 degrees, set in 1925. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. Saturday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot! We are forecasting highs 90-95 over interior portions of the state. The record high for June 6th is also 96 degrees, set in 1925. Sunday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s again.
It is going to be a great weekend for beachgoers! Beach temperatures will be in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday thanks to an onshore breeze. There may be some fog in the early morning hours.
NEXT WEEK…
Our first heat wave of 2021 will become official early next week! For a heat wave to occur, we need at least 3 consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees. Temperatures are expected to reach 90-95 Monday and Tuesday. The record for June 7th is 98 degrees, set in 1999. The record for June 8th is 96 degrees, in 1984. We are also forecasting highs 90-95 on Wednesday. The record for June 9th is 96 degrees, set in 2008. While we are not forecasting record heat, it could be close on a few of those days.
Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny. A few thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon heat late each day. A backdoor cold front could stir up a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.
The front will bring relief from the heat and humidity by Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop back to the lower 80s under a partly sunny sky. Showers or a few periods of rain are possible on Friday if the front stalls to the south of New England and a wave of low pressure develops on it.
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
