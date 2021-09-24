STORM RECAP…
Fortunately, we did not have any severe weather in Connecticut over the last 24 hours, but we certainly had plenty of rain! Darien hit the jackpot with 4.52”. Other rainfall totals include: 4.12” in Danbury, 3.28” in Norfolk, 2.28” in Wallingford, 2.10” in Falls Village, 1.94” in Waterbury, 1.58” in Meriden, 1.30” in New Haven, 1.50” in Southington, and 1.15” in Wethersfield.
The heavy rain has resulted in some minor river flooding. A flood warning is in effect for the Still River and Brookfield until just after midnight tonight.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The front that was responsible for the drenching is now to the east of Connecticut, and drier air has already moved into the state. Sky conditions will vary from the partly cloudy to clear over central and western portions of the state, but clouds and a few light showers may linger into this evening over Eastern Connecticut. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening, and the air will cool down nicely overnight with lows ranging from 47-55.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FALL…
The weekend forecast is a bit complicated. The front will stall over Cape Cod by tomorrow morning. A wave of low pressure will develop on the front, and therefore showers could overspread Connecticut during the afternoon. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies in the morning followed by increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. The best chance for showers in the afternoon and evening will be over eastern portions of the state. Highs will be in the 70s.
More showers are possible tomorrow night, but they should be on their way out by early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 50s.
The second half of the weekend is looking good. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably mild with highs in the 70s! There will be a dry northwesterly breeze as well.
NEXT WEEK…
Another disturbance will swing through New England early next week. It could stir up a few scattered showers from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Otherwise, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both days. It will be seasonably mild with highs in the 70s.
High pressure in Central Canada will deliver a shot of very cool air by Wednesday and it will remain with us through the end of the week. It is certainly going to feel like fall with high temperatures in the 60s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The nights could be quite chilly with lows in the 40s. At least we’re expecting dry weather with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday. The sky may become mostly cloudy by the end of the week due to a strengthening ocean flow.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.