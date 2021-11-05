TONIGHT…
*** A FREEZE WARNING is effect for coastal Connecticut from 10pm tonight until 9am Saturday***
High pressure is centered over Southern New England tonight, and that means weather conditions will be ideal for plenty of cooling. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall back through the 40s then into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s in many locations. Closer to the coast, lows will range from 30-35. Patchy fog will form after midnight.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
Daylight Saving Time will come to an end this weekend (officially at 2am Sunday), so that means it’s time to turn our clocks back 1 hour before going to bed Saturday night. Sunrise tomorrow will be at 7:30, and the sun will set at 5:38. Sunrise on Sunday will be at 6:31, but it will set quite early at 4:37! It is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detectors and CO detectors now that we are heading into the heating season. We want to make sure all devices are working properly.
With high pressure in place, tomorrow will be bright and sunny, and the wind will be very light throughout the day. After a frosty morning, temperatures will reach the low and mid-50s during the afternoon. It’ll be a perfect day to rake up some leaves thanks to the calm conditions.
Tomorrow night will be clear, calm, and frosty with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
A large ocean storm will drift away from the Carolina Coast on Sunday. Rain will fall over the ocean far to the south of New England, but there will be some increase in cloud cover. The sky will become partly to perhaps mostly cloudy at times. Still, it will be a quiet day with light winds, and the air will be seasonably cool with highs in the mid-50s.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will remain in control of our weather most of the week. Plus, a big-warm up is on the way! After some early morning frost on Monday, temperatures will reach 60 degrees or higher during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Tuesday and Wednesday will by sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s! Temperatures could reach the upper 60s! Record highs are highly unlikely. The record high for the Greater Hartford area for November 9th (Tuesday) is 76 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for November 10th (Wednesday) is 77 degrees, set 1 year ago in 2020.
Thursday will be partly sunny and slightly cooler with highs closer to 60 degrees.
A cold front will approach New England on Friday. There is a good chance it will bring a round of showers late Friday or Friday night. A mild southerly flow in advance of the front means another day of above normal temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s are expected.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
